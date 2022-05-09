Shure's Audio Institute's New Advanced Certification Program: What to Know

The Shure Audio Institute (SAI) takes its certification to the next level and announced a new advanced program for integrated systems. It consists of a series of in-person, hands-on workshops covering technical sales and support, from how to respond to an RFP to how to setup, configure, and troubleshoot Shure systems and solutions.

Shure will be pre-launching the program at ISE 2022, booth #3N250 on the ISE 2022 show floor, and the SAI Advanced Certification Program for Integrated Systems will be available in Summer 2022.

“The Shure Audio Institute has been providing extraordinary technical knowledge to audio professionals for years. With this new advanced certification program, we bring our expertise closer to these professionals and we commit once more to support not only Shure customers and users, but anyone in the audio industry”, said David Klein, director of the Shure Audio Institute.

The Shure Audio Institute offers online and instructor-led courses to share Shure’s profound expertise in audio engineering and acoustics, wireless audio, networking, DSP, and more. To attend the Advanced Integrated Systems Certification, successful completion of Integrated Systems Certification Levels 1 and 2 as well as Technical Enablement courses for selected products are required.

The topics covered in the SAI Advanced Certification Program for Integrated Systems course include: