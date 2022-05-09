Shure's Audio Institute's New Advanced Certification Program: What to Know

The Shure Audio Institute (SAI) takes its certification to the next level and announced a new advanced program for integrated systems. It consists of a series of in-person, hands-on workshops covering technical sales and support, from how to respond to an RFP to how to setup, configure, and troubleshoot Shure systems and solutions.
Shure will be pre-launching the program at ISE 2022, booth #3N250 on the ISE 2022 show floor, and the SAI Advanced Certification Program for Integrated Systems will be available in Summer 2022.
“The Shure Audio Institute has been providing extraordinary technical knowledge to audio professionals for years. With this new advanced certification program, we bring our expertise closer to these professionals and we commit once more to support not only Shure customers and users, but anyone in the audio industry”, said David Klein, director of the Shure Audio Institute.
The Shure Audio Institute offers online and instructor-led courses to share Shure’s profound expertise in audio engineering and acoustics, wireless audio, networking, DSP, and more. To attend the Advanced Integrated Systems Certification, successful completion of Integrated Systems Certification Levels 1 and 2 as well as Technical Enablement courses for selected products are required.
The topics covered in the SAI Advanced Certification Program for Integrated Systems course include:
- Technical Sales Workshop: Learn how to respond to RFPs by creating a complete sales list for project solutions in a tender process. With guidance from Shure, determine how to select the right products to match the functional requirements described in the tender. Use existing online tools and source additional information as well as gain an understanding of the different software license types for respective software (and hardware, where applicable) products.
- Technical Support Training Workshop for Microflex Ecosystem Solutions: Learn how to setup, configure, and troubleshoot hardware and software components of the Microflex Ecosystem portfolio including: Microflex Advance, IntelliMix P300, MXN5-C Networked Loudspeaker, IntelliMix Room and Designer.
- Systems for Conferencing and AV Conferencing Workshop: Discover how to install and deploy single and multiple frequency setups of Microflex Wireless and Microflex Complete Wireless, which are best suited for the Conferencing and AV Conferencing applications.
- Corporate Wireless Microphone Systems Workshop: Understand how to setup and configure single and multiple frequency/room setups of the most common wireless microphone systems in the integrated systems portfolio, including ULX-D, Axient Digital and Microflex Wireless, using software tools such as Shure Update Utility, Wireless Workbench, and Audinate Dante Controller.