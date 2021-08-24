Shure Releases New Microflex A400MB Mute Button

The What: Shure's new Microflex A400MB touch-sensitive Mute Button accessory adds convenient audio mute functionality to the Microflex MX395-LED low-profile boundary microphones and MX405, MX410 and MX415 modular gooseneck microphones. This new accessory from Shure allows meeting participants confident control over audio muting, with easy and intuitive operation.

The What Else: The A400MB installs like a washer between the microphone body and the table or lectern surface, hiding the circuitry underneath the surface. The mute function is easily programmed with onboard switches to provide complete flexibility and can be configured as momentary (push-to-talk or push-to-mute) or toggled (push-on, push-off). The A400MB Mute Button includes local mode as well as remote mode, making it easier for users to focus on what they care about most.

The new A400MB Mute Button can be easily customized to address a variety of room types and configurations. If A400MB mute buttons are installed with multiple microphones on a table, pushing any mute button can mute all the mics simultaneously, and all microphone LEDs can also change color to show that the outgoing audio has been muted.

The Bottom Line: When used with Shure ANI4IN-BLOCK or ANI22-BLOCK audio network interfaces and the IntelliMix P300 audio conferencing processor, the mute and LED behavior is synchronized to simultaneously mute them with Microsoft Teams and Zoom videoconferencing platforms. This means the user's mute status is instantly visible to all meeting participants, whether in the same room or joining from thousands of miles away.