Shure, Logitech Partner on Video Collaboration Solutions

Shure is teaming with Logitech to deliver improved user experiences through video collaboration solutions for meeting rooms of all sizes.

The Logitech Collaboration Program (LCP) is a customer-focused program allowing customers to benefit from enhanced relationships with partners. Customers who purchase Shure’s Microflex Advance Ceiling Array, Table Top Microphone, IntelliMix P300 Audio Conferencing Processor, and Microflex Wireless microphone products, along with select Logitech Video Collaboration products, now receive a solution that is optimized for groups to collaborate anytime.

“Shure and Logitech working together in the videoconferencing space creates exceptional new opportunities for our joint end customers and business partners,” said Chris Merrick, director of global systems marketing at Shure. “This brings together the quality of Shure’s audio ecosystem with the strength of Logitech’s video to provide options for the best virtual conferencing experience.”

The solution provides the same control and user interface regardless of meeting space (ranging from huddle/medium rooms to larger board rooms) combined with Shure audio. More rooms can be deployed more quickly, with consistent audio results from room to room, powered by Shure’s IntelliMix technology. With Steerable Coverage technology—the ceiling array uses Shure's Steerable Coverage with Autofocus technology—eight highly directional pickup lobes capture participant audio from overhead, continually fine tuning the position of each lobe in real time as participants lean back in their chairs or stand up. Other highlights include Shure Audio Encryption, which enhances security and prevents eavesdropping, and Logitech RightSight, which intelligently frames video to everyone at the table.

Customers will be able to choose from solutions that are scalable from medium-sized to training rooms provided by Shure’s and Logitech's global networks of channel partners. These solutions include the Logitech Rally Camera, and Logitech Tap base solution for Microsoft Teams Rooms or Zoom Rooms paired with Shure’s Microflex Advance Ceiling Array, Table Top Microphone, IntelliMix P300 Audio Conferencing Processor, and Microflex Wireless microphone products.

Both Shure and Logitech products in the solutions are certified by Zoom and Microsoft to provide easy setup and smooth operation.

“We see Shure as the pro AV solution for conference rooms, providing excellent off-the-table and tabletop options for audio,” said Sudeep Trivedi, head of alliances and go-to-market, Logitech Video Collaboration. “By closely collaborating, we are able to offer a better user experience to customers.”

The goal of the partnership is to deliver an exceptional user experience, especially as videoconferencing improves communication and helps build stronger relationships. It is an efficient way to connect people across the world to enhance teamwork, innovation, and information-sharing. Shure’s focus is providing interoperable solutions that are easy to deploy and operate while delivering superior audio.