Shure Introduces SLX-D Digital Wireless System

The What: Shure has introduced the SLX-D Digital Wireless System, the digital replacement of the company’s SLX system, complete with new mechanical designs, enhanced audio quality, more reliable RF performance, improved setup, and more.

The What Else: The SLX-D Digital Wireless System is offered in single- and dual-channel options. Transmitters run on standard AA batteries or an optional lithium-ion rechargeable battery solution with a dual-docking charging station.

With improved signal quality and digital modulation, SLX-D lets users navigate crowded environments with high spectral efficiency and dependable RF. The system enables operation of up to 32 channels per frequency band without worrying about dropouts or signal fades.

SLX-D delivers clear sound to ensure every performance, lecture, and speech is delivered cleanly. With a wide dynamic range, it can handle a variety of inputs while preventing distortion.

Knowing that personnel in various institutions and facilities need a simple and straightforward solution, SLX-D is equipped with Guided Frequency Setup and a Group Scan feature that lets users set up multiple channels more efficiently by assigning frequencies to all receivers automatically via ethernet connections. Even for a 30-plus channel system, the entire Group Scan can be completed within a few seconds, according to the company.

“As we support customers in education, houses of worship, corporate facilities, and theaters, we recognize the need for an easy-to-use digital wireless system with rock-solid RF performance that can scale as the needs of the venue or spectrum environment change,” said Nick Wood, senior wireless category director at Shure. “With SLX-D, we can offer a solution that is both state-of-the-art and a great value.”

The Bottom Line: Wireless microphones face additional challenges in today’s increasingly crowded RF environment. The SLX-D Digital Wireless System provides end users with greater channel count than SLX, rechargeable options, and improved ease-of-use for a wide range of applications including classrooms, houses of worship, corporate facilities, hospitality, local government, and more.