Sharp/NEC to Launch New M Series Extra-Large Format Displays

Sharp NEC Display Solutions Europe (opens in new tab) launched the new M Series models, NEC MultiSync M751 and NEC MultiSync M861, bringing two new extra-large size formats to the range. Featuring NEC Open Modular Intelligence, users will always find the right NEC product to best fit their application scenario. They will debut at ISE 2023.

With their extensive feature set, the two new NEC 75-inch and 86-inch M Series display models are perfectly suited for deployment in Meeting Rooms or Retail Signage scenarios. The visibility of signage content or meeting room presentations will not be disrupted by reflections from windows or other light sources and advanced settings of all relevant visual parameters allow for full control of brightness, color, gamma and uniformity via the SpectraView Engine for precise, natural images as well as enhanced imaging performance.

Users can control the M Series displays remotely and securely with the NEC NaViSet Administrator 2 software tool. At the same time, they can manage maintenance requirements while saving time and resources, allowing for mission-critical 24/7 ready operation of the devices. Multiple industry standard digital and analogue signal inputs make for a flexible integration of the large format displays into AV infrastructures.

“Most importantly, the M751 and M861 displays are equipped with the NEC Open Modular Intelligence”, said Martin Lienau, product manager large format displays at Sharp NEC Display Solutions Europe. “This means that users can always find the right NEC product to ideally fit their application scenario. For example, they can use the internal NEC MediaPlayer and the modular SoC, powered by RPi4, to playback video content. With the Intel Smart Display Module Small and Large (SDM-S/L) slot they can upgrade the displays to a powerful solution that supports many demanding applications running on Windows or Linux operating systems. With the two new M Series displays, customers get full flexibility and an extensive feature set for advertising, infotainment and meeting room applications at an attractive price level.”