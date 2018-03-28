Sharp at DSE: Smart Signage Solutions, New Alliances, and 8K

At DSE 2018, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (booth 2618) is showcasing smart signage displays and new software alliances formed with the aim of creating a collaborative ecosystem.

“We are super excited about the products and alliances that we will be highlighting this year at DSE,” said Gary Bailer, director of product planning and marketing, Pro AV Products. “With the office becoming increasingly collaborative, we are proud to showcase our new products that demonstrate how we can efficiently work together.”

Sharp is showcasing collaborations with third-party software companies for the SHARP Open Architecture Platform technology found in upcoming smart signage displays, as well as alliances in Sharp’s sales channels, as integrators and channel partners work together to provide creative solutions. To date, Sharp has 17 global alliances for the SHARP Open Architecture Platform technology. Of these, Sharp is demonstrating solutions from six at its booth, including Revel Digital, Ping HD, Enplug, Navori Labs, Onsign TV, and Capital Networks Limited.

Smart Signage

The company is featuring a number of new products, including the recently launched 40-inch class PN-B401 and 50-inch class PN-B501 professional LCD displays, Sharp’s first standalone solutions to feature the SHARP Open Architecture Platform for digital signage. These displays offer users streamlined ways to download, store, and play content directly from the display, with the aim of making digital signage more affordable and accessible.

These smart signage solutions include a built-in, quad-core SoC controller, which eliminates the need for a separate media player or PC. The PN-B Series displays also offer increased mounting flexibility: whether in landscape or portrait orientation, the displays can be installed face up, face down, or tilting forward or backward at an angle of up to 90 degrees. They can also be suspended from four corners of the rear housing with wires. The PN-B Series is engineered for 16x7 commercial operation.

Sharp is also previewing two upcoming 40-inch class and 50-inch class Smart Signage displays that provide 50 percent greater brightness and are specifically engineered for 24/7 commercial operation. The new PN-M401 and PN-M501 Sharp Smart Signage products will launch over the next two months.

4K Ultra HD Monitors

In addition to the new Smart Signage displays, Sharp is showcasing its new PN-UH Series 4K Ultra HD Commercial displays, which are available as 70-inch class and 60-inch class sizes. These displays are built for 16/7 commercial usage and feature built-in tuner support and business-friendly features for DOOH and commercial environments.

Interactive Signage

Sharp is promoting the use of its AQUOS BOARD interactive display systems for engaging interactive signage applications, including the company’s first 4K Ultra HD interactive display, which was recently launched and joined the AQUOS BOARD system line. The new 70-inch class PN-L705H offers fast response times and Ultra HD resolution, alongside smooth writing that the company likens to “a real pen-on-paper” experience.

Sharp is also showcasing its new 50-inch class PN-L501C AQUOS BOARD interactive display that joins the 40-inch class PN-L401C model. They are engineered for flexible mounting alternatives including portrait or landscape orientation, as well as flush, face-up, tilt-forward, or tilt-backward mounting.

8K Preview

Sharp is holding a demonstration of its future 8K technology with its 70-inch display, which features more than 33 million pixels. This preview features Sharp’s 8K upscaling, wide-color gamut, Mega-Contrast (Dynamic Range Expansion), and HDR (HLG-PQ) technologies.