Sharp Promotes Mike Marusic

Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC) has named Mike Marusic president and CEO, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), effective June 4, 2018. Marusic will be replacing Doug Albregts, who has resigned. In his new position, Marusic will report directly to Ted Kawamura, Chairman of SEC, and will be responsible for directing the strategic growth and profitability of Sharp's Business to Business (B2B) operations. Albregts will remain in his position until June 1, 2018 to ensure a smooth transition.

Marusic joined Sharp in 2002 as associate vice president of marketing for SIICA. Over the past 16 years, Marusic has held a variety of executive roles, driving the marketing, business solutions, operations, and technical services groups within SIICA.

Most recently, he was named COO of SEC, responsible for directing all functions related to information technology, human resources, facilities, purchasing, operations, and services, while also continuing to oversee the marketing strategies for B2B operations.

"Mike has greatly contributed to SIICA's many accomplishments over the past several years," said Kawamura. "I am very confident that with his strong leadership and 'make things happen' management style he will drive SIICA to the next stage of growth and success."

Marusic is a graduate of Siena College and earned his MBA from Fordham University. Prior to joining Sharp in 2002, he headed up the marketing group for Panasonic's copier and computer peripheral division and has over 25 years of experience in the office technology sector.

"I'm very excited to take on this new position within the SIICA organization," said Marusic. "As Sharp continues to be recognized globally for its products and innovations, I look forward to working with all of our business units to enhance the brand in the market while developing sales and executing growth within the electronics industry."