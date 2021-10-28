Sharp NEC Unveils New C Series Large Format Displays

The What: Sharp NEC Display Solutions is launching two new C series large format displays, MultiSync C750Q and C860Q. Showcasing bright and vivid UHD content, the new displays are ideal for digital signage and presentations in corporate, retail or educational settings. The C750Q and C860Q are set to begin shipping in early 2022.

The What Else: The NEC large C series displays allow for clear, detailed imagery for unobtrusive digital messaging with high-end, UHD picture quality with native 3840 x 2160 resolution and HDR compatibility. The contemporary mechanical design with focused aesthetics allows for the smooth and stylistic integration into any type of environment. Its full metal chassis coupled with advanced heat management provide the expected professional quality that is necessary for 24/7 runtime capabilities in commercial environments. An ambient light sensor provides auto dimming of the LED backlights, which adjusts depending on the external lux in the room. This, plus anti-glare screens, help ensure a pixel-perfect image in any circumstance.

The C750Q and C860Q displays come equipped with the connectivity options necessary for varied applications including corporate, retail and higher education. The displays also include an expandability option through the Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) slot allowing for separate modular cards to be inserted directly into the display to complete the overall solution. Furthermore, they offer full external control through LAN or RS-232C, making them ideal for video conferencing applications.

The Bottom Line: These units also have full input detect functionality that allows the user the ability to prioritize up to three inputs, which can be particularly critical during an emergency or for important presentations. If a primary source goes down, the display will automatically switch to whatever source that has been prioritized next.