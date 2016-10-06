Sharp Announces Next Generation of Professional Displays

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) announced its next generation of professional-grade LCD monitors for its award winning PN-R series.



Available in 42" Class (41.9" diagonal), 49" Class (48.5" diagonal), and 55" Class (54.6" diagonal) models, the new series comes equipped with more physical and technical capabilities, allowing for a wide variety of installation options.

“Our customers require extreme flexibility for various installation environments as well as maximum compatibility with various digital signage solutions,” said Gary Bailer, Director of Product Planning & Marketing, Pro AV Products. “The new PN-R series models are our most advanced professional-grade displays ever, and deliver unparalleled versatility for the Pro AV market.”

The new PN-R556/R496/R426 professional LCD monitors won “Best of Show” at InfoComm 2016 for their eye-catching qualities. With this unique update, customers can install these models in landscape and portrait modes and in several new ways including: suspended from a ceiling via wires, face up, face down, or forwards or backwards at any angle.

The installation flexibility brings a new level of customization for Sharp customers and provides more choices to display key messages. The next generation PN-R series offers a slimmer, sleeker, design with a bezel of only 7.8 mm on all four sides. This is 50 percent slimmer than its predecessor and the thinnest Sharp has introduced in this size format, allowing for onscreen images to stand out even more. These images fill the screen, reaching almost to the edges of the monitor.

The PN-R series also adapts to complex technical environments. These displays are the first to incorporate the new Mini Open Pluggable Specification (Mini OPS) design, which Sharp brings to market in collaboration with Intel. This enables simplified digital signage development and deployment, low power, reliability and a validated compact, fan-less design.

In addition, the PN-R series accommodates an optional HDBaseTTM 2.0-compliant receiver board that supports various types of media and control signals. Installing an HDBaseT Receiver Board (PN-ZB03H) allows the monitor to receive HDMI video, audio signals, and control signals sent up to 328 feet via a single LAN cable. This brings convenient connectivity with fewer cables, reducing both the time and cost of installation.

To allow for even greater amounts of flexibility and collaboration, an optional wireless board (PN-ZB03W) allows up to 10 devices—including Mac or Windows computers; ChromebookTM notebook computers; and iOS and Android platform smartphones and tablets—to connect to the PN-R556/R496/R426 displays simultaneously without any cable hassles. Users can display the content of one device on the whole screen, or from up to four devices in a 2x2 split screen.