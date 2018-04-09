Severtson Screens to Feature New Ambient Light Rejection Projection Screens at InfoComm 2018

The What: Severtson Screens will feature the new Ambient Light Rejection (ALR) options for its Impression Series residential and commercial projection screens during InfoComm 2018 in Booth C3638.

Severton ALR Screen

The What Else: Severton’s ALR has a 170 degree viewing angle, is available up to 120 inches (diagonal at 16:9 aspect ratio), and is also available in both thin bezel and standard 8cm bezel frame sizes, with more options coming soon.

The Bottom Line: “With 0.8 gain, our ALR is designed specifically for situations with high ambient light,” added Aaron White, home theater and pro AV sales lead, Severtson Corp. “We are proud to serve the home theater and commercial markets with the same service and quality that has taken the cinema market by storm and cemented us as the industry leader. Our new ALR screens are a continuation of this dedication to provide what our customers want, with a product that exceeds their, and the industry’s, expectations.”