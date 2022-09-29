Several Extron Audio DSPs, Amplifiers, and Speakers Now Certified for Zoom Rooms

Several of Extron's (opens in new tab) audio processors, amplifiers, and speakers are now certified for Zoom Rooms. Extron has worked together with hardware solutions partners, such as Sennheiser, to develop solutions that deliver an unmatched user experience regardless of room type. The products in the Zoom Rooms Certified Design Solutions have been designed and meticulously tested for high-quality performance and ease of use.

“We are well known for our industry-leading Extron Control for Zoom Rooms – Native Room Controls,” said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing at Extron. “These newly certified products enable the deployment of award-winning Extron audio technology in workspaces across the enterprise.”

Extron Products Certified for Zoom Rooms:

DMP 64 Plus Series Digital Audio Matrix Processors

DMP 128 Plus Series Digital Audio Matrix Processors

XPA U 1002 Power Amplifiers

XPA U 1004 SB Power Amplifiers

SF 3CT LP and SF 3C LP Ceiling Speakers

With Extron control for Zoom Rooms, a single user interface is all that is needed to control every conferencing, audiovisual, and room function. Together, Extron and its partners deliver complete AV and conferencing control across the enterprise.