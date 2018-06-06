Sennheiser and Crestron Strengthen Cooperation on Conferencing Solutions

At InfoComm, audio specialist Sennheiser (InfoComm booth C1660), a member of Crestron’s Integrated Partner Program, announced that its new TeamConnect Ceiling 2 ceiling microphone will be fully compatible with Crestron’s control system platform.

Sennheiser’s open Sound Control Protocol (SSC) is planned to be used in different Crestron APIs to allow remote monitoring and configuration. This includes TeamConnect Ceiling 2, which will support remote access to audio parameters, mute and customizable LED control.

TeamConnect Ceiling 2, which is launching in Q4 2018, features automatic adaptive beamforming technology, enabling it to focus on the voice of a speaker in the room ‑ regardless of their position. The ceiling microphone also offers support for Dante networks and Power over Ethernet, and will be fully compatible with Crestron’s control surfaces and interfaces – bringing enormous control and flexibility to enterprise installations.

Best-of-breed industry partners

“Sennheiser has worked with Crestron for several years and we are excited to develop mutual integration possibilities even further,” said Nick Pemberton, head of global business development, business communication, for Sennheiser. “By optimizing our joint solutions for the enterprise market, we stand to increase operational efficiencies and performance for both integrators and end-users.”

“We are at the beginning of the road of what we can do together, and we see tremendous potential for the TeamConnect Ceiling 2,” added Bob Bavolacco, partnerships manager for Crestron. “Sennheiser has an outstanding pedigree when it comes to audio and corporate solutions, and we see a great opportunity here because ceiling microphones will become a key part of conference room functionality and aesthetics.”

