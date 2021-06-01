Sennheiser Announces Evolution Wireless Digital

The What: Sennheiser has launched Evolution Wireless Digital, a new wireless microphone series designed with an app-based workflow.

[Future-Proofing the Classroom with Touchless Audio]

The What Else: Designed to be an "engineer in your pocket," the app guides users through the setup and creates reliable wireless connections. The app gives access to all system settings, and channels can be named to keep organized.

Recently, more and more RF is appearing in venues, but Evolution Wireless Digital (EW-D) takes on this complexity by scanning the environment to find open frequencies.

EW-D has a low latency of 1.9 milliseconds and a transmitter battery life of up to 12 hours with the BA 70 rechargeable battery pack.

The Bottom Line: Evolution Wireless Digital is well suited for corporations looking for an easy-to-manage wireless solution, and for schools with a requirement for classroom and stage microphones.

Evolution Wireless Digital is available now, with a choice of handheld, instrument, lavalier, headmic, combo, and base sets.