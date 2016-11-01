Seneca Joins Digital Place Based Advertising Association

The Digital Place Based Advertising announced that Seneca has joined the association.



Seneca provides design, integration and manufacturing services for pc-based media appliances and storage products in the visual media, security and enterprise solution markets. Syracuse-based Seneca manufactures indoor and outdoor video display systems for sports arenas, restaurants, city squares and myriad other venues and settings.

"We frequently talk about digital place-based media's ability to deliver relevant content to consumers on the go, but we should point out that the hardware -- that is, the screens themselves -- are key elements to our medium's success," said Barry Frey, president & CEO, DPAA. "Seneca provides beautiful players and screens that are alluring to consumers, giving the content an opportunity to make an impact on purchase behavior."

"Joining the DPAA and availing ourselves of the many opportunities provided by membership makes tremendous sense for us," said Scott Falso, director of market development, Seneca. "We look forward to working with Barry and his team to our mutual benefit."