See How ZTransform Turned a Warehouse into a New Broadcast Studio for KNKX

ZTransform recently completed a $5.9 million facility relocation project for KNKX, a not-for-profit radio station serving Washington's Seattle-Tacoma market. To meet the diverse needs of the broadcaster’s news and music programming, ZTransform provided design, build, integration, and launch services, and worked with V Three Studio architects to transform a concrete warehouse within the Madore Building (built in 1915) into a modern broadcast facility.

[SCN Installation Showcase 2022]

Overlooking the Seattle waterfront next to the Pike Place Market, KNKX’s new home boasts an on-air studio, live mix studio, and three production rooms. Studio X, KNKX’s new performance space, can comfortably seat 25 people in the audience and hosts jazz and blues sessions that are shared online worldwide.

“ZTransform understood our vision to create an engaging environment for our staff, our visitors, and the wider Pacific Northwest community,” said Steve Albertson, director of administration, KNKX. “Not only did the space need to fulfill our technical and operational ambitions, but also our creative needs so we could better connect and collaborate with local people more effectively on live music production, news programming, studio sessions, events, panels and more.”

The station’s relocation from Pacific Lutheran University was prompted by the university’s sale of KNKX (originally KPLU-FM) to the not-for-profit organization, Friends of 88.5 FM, and supported by significant funding through the KNKX Next campaign, which generated approximately $4.5 million.

[Go Big or Go Home]

“We had outgrown our original facility," explained Joey Cohn, president and general manager, KNKX. "The site was also in one of the sleepiest parts of the city, so when the funding came through, we strategically moved to a more vibrant area downtown, more reflective of the jazz hub and buzz that we’ve built up over the last 10 years.”

The studios are optimized to capture audio for radio broadcasts to approximately 325,000 listeners weekly, as well as video for its YouTube channel. A large newsroom, where all KNKX reporters can be accommodated, as well as multiple offices, complete the facility.

ZTransform worked closely with KNKX to manage the tactical and technical aspects of the new facility build through planning, design, integration, and launch. At the station’s core, ZTransform implemented the Wheatstone AES-67 compatible WheatNet-IP audio infrastructure. This end-to-end AoIP solution enables all KNKX audio sources to be accessed and controlled by all devices on the network, including mixing consoles, control surfaces, software controllers, and automation devices.

[Executive Q&A: Sound Advice for AoIP]

Broadcast Electronics (BE) AudioVAULT was selected for audio storage, studio automation, playout, and automation. Customized BE NewsBoss software now serves all KNKX newsroom workstations for content creation, ingest and distribution, on-air presentation, and editing. ZTransform also worked with Cabinetworks Unlimited to design innovative and flexible custom technical furniture including sit/stand broadcast consoles.

KNKX’s new performance space, Studio X, can capture concerts for radio and online audiences. (Image credit: ZTransform)

The new workflow enables KNKX to broadcast live from multiple studios within the facility or on location, which means transitions to and from its Tacoma-based studios are seamless. This functionality also provides the station with an extra layer of redundancy that was crucial for the switchover at launch. Plus, the IP-based workflow opens new remote broadcasting opportunities.

“This was a true collaboration of diverse user needs that we led through a year-long process,” said Erik Utter, president and founder, ZTransform. “Early in the project, we met with multiple end user groups from both the news and music production teams whose needs didn’t necessarily align. We helped to prioritize these different needs and conceived some creative solutions that deliver flexibility for all users when it comes to equipment and room configuration. These solutions will also enable KNKX to reconfigure the physical layout of spaces and operations to accommodate growth and new functionality in the future.”

“The key for us was entrusting the end-to-end design and build to an experienced technical facilities provider,” said Albertson. “ZTransform came highly recommended—and when our transition team met with them, it was obvious from their ideas about design and implementation, to their can-do attitude, and work ethic, that we’d found a perfect fit. The entire ZTransform team really understood how to balance the strengths of systems, people, and spaces. Plus, they made the experience enjoyable."



