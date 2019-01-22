SDVoE Alliance Offers Full Day of Education and Training at ISE 2019

At Integrated Systems Europe 2019, the SDVoE Alliance will present a comprehensive, free program of in-depth education sessions for system integrators, designers, consultants, installers, and manufacturers who want to take advantage of its technology.

“This year our education program at ISE is focusing on how SDVoE is transforming the matrix, how it is fundamentally changing the way we think about AV system design,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “Our goal is to allow participants to leave the sessions with a thorough understanding of the many advantages of the SDVoE platform to deliver the quality and performance benefits of traditional matrix switches while at the same time taking advantage of the flexibility, scalability, and simplified system architecture afforded by Ethernet-based designs.”

Education Schedule Wednesday—Room G109

The classes below will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 6 in room G109.

SDVoE Design Partner Certification

10:00 - 11:30 or 14:00 - 15:30

This live version of the popular online course is given by Matt Dodd, master trainer from Clavia Group.

SDVoE Design Studies

11:30 - 12:30 or 16:00 - 17:00

Attendees hear directly from the designers of SDVoE installations about challenges they faced and solutions they devised in educational institutions, entertainment venues, mission-critical control rooms, and more.

Quick Tech Talks

12:30 - 13:30­

Industry experts present some of the most popular technical topics related to SDVoE like succeeding in demanding applications and simplified video system design.

Why Interoperability Matters in Pro AV

13:30 - 14:00

In this session, Thomas Wendeler of LANG AG discusses how multiple vendors, working seamlessly together, benefits his business.