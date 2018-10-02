SDVoE Alliance Launches Online Learning Platform

The SDVoE Alliance has launched the SDVoE Academy learning platform, offering free self-paced online courses for AV professionals to help them develop the skills they need to take advantage of the latest technologies for AV signal management. Although the focus is on SDVoE technology, the only interoperable AV-over-IP standard capable of replacing the performance of a matrix switch, the lessons are broadly applicable to the world of AV-over-IP, supporting AV network deployments in demanding education, healthcare, enterprise, entertainment, hospitality, retail, house of worship, government, military, industrial, and security environments.

Created in cooperation with AV/IT training experts Clavia Ltd., the SDVoE Academy is designed to become a trusted resource to fill knowledge gaps as the industry transitions to the simplified AV architectures made possible by the SDVoE standard.

“There is no question that the future of AV is network centric and that the pressure on individuals and organizations to adapt to the change has never been greater. To make the most of technological advances, the skills that made us successful in the past must be augmented by the skills we need for today and tomorrow,” said Matt Dodd, CEO of Clavia Group. “We’re thrilled to capitalize on our track record in cognitive learning and training development and our AV integration experience in this collaboration with the SDVoE Alliance.”

“The SDVoE Alliance has delivered eye-opening training and education sessions around the world at tradeshows and our own World Tour events,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “Now, through the SDVoE Academy, we can bring that same important content to a much wider audience – anytime, anywhere. System designers, integrators and end users can work at their own pace to discover how simple it actually is to enjoy the flexibility and scalability of Ethernet while benefitting from the performance of a matrix switch – 4K video without compromise, without latency, and without image artifacts.”

The SDVoE Academy is available at https://academy.sdvoe.org/.

All AV distribution and processing applications that demand zero-latency, uncompromised video can benefit from SDVoE technology, which provides an end-to-end hardware and software platform for AV extension, switching, processing, and control through advanced chipset technology, common control APIs, and interoperability. SDVoE network architectures are based on off-the-shelf ethernet switches thus offering cost savings and greater system flexibility and scalability over traditional approaches such as point-to-point extension and circuit-based AV matrix switching.