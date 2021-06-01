ScreenBeam Introduces ScreenBeam Conference

The What: ScreenBeam has released the beta version of ScreenBeam Conference, which adds support for major videoconferencing services to ScreenBeam’s contactless wireless presentation platform.

The What Else: ScreenBeam Conference is a software-delivered solution now available with every ScreenBeam 1100 Plus wireless display receiver. It allows content on the room display to be shared with remote meeting participants to provide a better collaborative experience between in-room and remote participants. Host devices are automatically connected wirelessly to room cameras, microphones, and soundbars providing flexibility. With ScreenBeam Conference, hosts gain complete control of how they want to run their meeting. Users can override the meeting room system to use their personal choice of videoconferencing tool, as well as launch and drive the UC meeting from their personal device. By building agnostic support for videoconferencing solutions on top of ScreenBeam contactless wireless display, users never touch shared room dongles, cables, or tablets to ensure a safer user experience.

ScreenBeam deployment is flexible with HDMI output for wireless connections to room displays, multiple USB ports to connect to room peripherals, and HDMI ingest with auto-switching. Alternatively, ScreenBeam 1100 Plus can connect into a traditional UC room system to provide a contactless wireless presentation experience on any Windows, Apple, or Chrome device.

The Bottom Line: With ScreenBeam Conference, users can host a hybrid meeting using their personal laptop and conferencing client tool of choice while taking full advantage of the room meeting equipment. ScreenBeam Conference is now available at no charge with every ScreenBeam 1100 Plus wireless display receiver and without additional hardware or license fees.