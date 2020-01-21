ScreenBeam Adds Support for Google Classroom and Chromebooks

The What: ScreenBeam will preview its latest version of ScreenBeam Classroom Commander (SBCC) with new support for Chromebook student devices at BETT 2020 in London.

[ScreenBeam Adds Google Cast Support to ScreenBeam 1100]

The What Else: ScreenBeam 1000 EDU plus Classroom Commander for Chromebook is designed to help untether teachers from classroom projector or display. It features auto-rostering with Google Classroom or SBCC server, enables the preview of student screens before sharing on classroom display, and can launch browsers to designated URLs across individual, group, or all devices. It helps command attention by blanking student screens and locking keyboards, and can monitor student screens and active applications in real time.

“Chromebooks are impacting classrooms because they offer a low-cost, easy-to-use option for delivering online learning tools,” said David Lopez, ScreenBeam senior manager, strategic alliances for EDU. “But as a former teacher, it’s easy to recognize the challenges when you have an entire classroom of fifth graders with web access. Technology has been a great enabler for student personalized learning, but educators need to be able to control the experience. ScreenBeam Classroom Commander gives teachers an intuitive yet powerful solution to harness student use of mobile devices and enable in-room, student-led learning, presentation, and collaboration.”

The Bottom Line: The platform combines the ScreenBeam 1000 EDU wireless display receiver—a tool for mobilizing teachers from the front of the classroom and into the classroom—with Classroom Commander student device orchestration software—an app for monitoring and controlling student devices.

ScreenBeam Classroom Commander with new Chromebook student device support will be available in Q2. Windows 10 student device support is available now. The ScreenBeam 1000 EDU wireless display unit includes the classroom orchestration software for $599 per classroom with support for up to 50 student devices.