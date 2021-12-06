SCN Stocking Stuffer: EPOS EXPAND 30 Series

We’ve all been a part of the dreaded unplanned speakerphone call. It’s hard to hear and it’s hard to be heard. For that office or small conference room where small groups tend to congregate for big calls, consider the EPOS EXPAND 30 Series of Bluetooth speakerphones. They work with Windows and Mac operating systems, so you can connect through your laptop, smartphone, or tablet.

Each EXPAND 30 is equipped with two echo and noise-cancelling microphones to capture sound from all sides, and its duplex technology allows simultaneous speech with your client on the other end of the call. The unit itself is compact, weighs less than a pound, and offers convenient cable winding, so you can take it to the job site, too.

The EXPAND 30 includes a USB-C cable with USB-A adapter and carry pouch. The EXPAND 30 + adds a BTD 800 USB dongle for PC-based UC systems, while the EXPAND 30T, certified for Microsoft Teams, also includes a dedicated button for one-touch connectivity. Bonus: When you’re not on a call, the EXPAND 30 doubles as a solid speaker for listening to music.

(Image credit: Future)

SCN Stocking Stuffers is a seasonal series highlighting affordable tools for professionals on your “nice” list.