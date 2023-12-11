SCN Stocking Stuffer: C2G KVM Solution

By Mark J. Pescatore
( Systems Contractor News )
published

Three computers can share one keyboard, display, and mouse.

C2G KVM Solution
(Image credit: C2G)

Technically, C2G calls this the USB-C/HDMI 3-Input Combo to HDMI 1-Output KVM Switch with Power Delivery – 4K 60 Hz. The product name doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, but what the product can do more than makes up for that.

For about $230, you can share one keyboard, display, and mouse between three computers. Whether you work in the office or work from home, if you have to access multiple computers, C2G’s compact KVM switch lets you share one set of peripheral devices between them. That saves serious work surface real estate and simplifies cabling. It supports 4K resolution at 60Hz, HD digital audio, and CEC pass-through over HDMI. Plus, you can share other devices such as webcams or additional USB hubs. C2G also included a USB-C port for power delivery up to 100W.

