SCN Installation Product Awards 2024 Now Accepting Entries

Nominations are now open for the 2024 SCN Installation Product Awards. The awards highlight the most innovation Pro AV products of 2023 and early 2024. Winning products will be announced in Las Vegas at InfoComm in June.

“The Installation Product Awards are not only voted on by SCN readers, but they provide manufacturers an opportunity to spotlight established products that are making an impact in the industry,” explained Mark J. Pescatore, content director, Systems Contractor News.

There are 12 different categories for the awards program. This year, two former categories have been merged to create the Most Innovative AV-over-IP/Streaming Solution category. Plus, new for 2024 is the Most Innovative Camera category for webcams, PTZs, camcorders, studio cameras, and specialty cameras for the Pro AV industry. Companies should review the categories below to decide which one best describes their product.

Most Innovative App

Most Innovative Audio Hardware

Most Innovative AV Installation Accessory

Most Innovative AV-Over-IP/Streaming Solution

Most Innovative Camera

Most Innovative Collaboration Product

Most Innovative Digital Signage Product

Most Innovative Emerging Technology

Most Innovative Sustainable Product Strategy

Most Innovative Videoconferencing Product

Most Innovative Video Display

Most Innovative Video Projection Solution

Winners of the SCN Product Installation Awards will be featured in the July issue of Systems Contractor News, in the SCN SmartBrief newsletter, and online on AV Network. Winners will also receive a display award to show off in their office and/or InfoComm booth.

The deadline for all entries if Friday, May 3, 2024. The cost is $325 for each product submitted in each category.

Please note, all products must have first shipped between January 1, 2023, and the awards deadline. Products that won at the 2023 SCN Installation Product Awards are not eligible again this year in any category.

Enter your product today!