Schools in Session for Renkus-Heinz Sound Solutions

Northeast of Gainesville, GA, lies Hall County School District, home to 37 public schools pre-K through 12th grade providing education for nearly 28,000 students. As education facilities of all sizes have faced a tough few years, technical renovations, specifically audio upgrades, are mission critical for students to have positive learning outcomes. To aid this smooth transition into a new era of education, the entirety of Hall County School District is currently undergoing a multi-year, multi-location technical renovation including installing Renkus-Heinz sound solutions across each campus.

Working with Nisewonger AV, a Lawrenceville-based education-focused AV integration firm, Hall County School District's solutions architect, Josh Morton, set out to ensure students and teachers alike have high-quality audio on campus.

As part of the renovation, Chicopee Woods Elementary School (CWES) began an audio upgrade in its gymnasium to further its mission of “connecting learners through caring conversations and energizing experiences in a safe environment.”

“Gymnasiums by design are loud, chaotic spaces where there are often 50-plus kids running around and teachers trying to get their attention. The old CWES gymnasium was having acoustic challenges and we needed a solution that would provide clear audio in a noisy space while standing the test of time in a busy gym,” said Josh Albertson, AV consultant at Nisewonger AV. “Ultimately, the CX121 from Renkus-Heinz was the right choice as it is compact yet provides consistent directivity and great sonic performance.”

The C-Series loudspeakers from Renkus-Heinz were developed for applications needing consistent directivity and excellent sonics from an attractive loudspeaker— at an enticing price. The system features a 1.75-inch voice coil high-frequency compression driver with a 1-inch throat coupled to a large Complex Conic horn. The high-efficiency 12-inch woofer produces a very strong low end. Together these deliver a high 128 dB peak output level from 60 Hz to 20 kHz. The CX/CA121 is ideal for a wide range of medium- and large-size, high-quality distributed systems for education facilities.

Albertson, Morton, and the Nisewonger AV team have and continue to install Renkus-Heinz loudspeaker solutions around the school district including large areas such as auditoriums, gymnasiums and cafeterias, as well as smaller spaces such as weight training rooms, band and music rooms and lecture-type classrooms.

“As a full-service AV company, we have access to many different manufacturers, but we've stayed with Renkus-Heinz over the years because they have a sound solution for every space,” said Albertson. “When you balance system quality with the flexible, easy-to-install enclosures, Renkus-Heinz allows us to come in within budget and provide excellent, reliable performance for nearly any space.”

Albertson added that the installed Renkus-Heinz loudspeakers around the school district are straightforward to use, with everything positioned so that the instructor or presenter can play music, present a video, or pick up a microphone and begin speaking with ease. The various systems around the district are used for student event support, background music and PTA and faculty meetings.

"Our district’s goal for each school is to provide solutions for more effective communication and presentations and to help educators deliver exceptional learning experiences for students. Renkus-Heinz has been a great partner in this effort, and we look forward to more installs around the school district,” added Morton.