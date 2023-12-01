SAVe Returns as the Official Sustainability Partner of Integrated Systems Europe

Sustainability in AV (SAVe) returns to Barcelona for ISE 2024 as the official sustainability partner of Integrated Systems Europe. “We’re thrilled to partner with Integrated Systems Europe for another year,” said Christina De Bono, founder and president of SAVe. “ISE provides a global platform to raise awareness of the SDGs and our industry’s responsibility to help achieve them.”

“We recognize the importance of sustainability for the AV industry, and we are delighted to welcome SAVe as our official sustainability partner," added Mike Blackman, managing director of Integrated Systems Events. "I encourage everyone to take the time to visit the SAVe exhibit to find out more about their work and achievements.”

SAVe will be located in Congress Square at Booth CS220, right at the heart of the Fira Barcelona. The Congress Square location can be found in the central aisle between Halls 4 and 6 and Halls 5 and 7.

After SAVe introduced itself to ISE’s audience at ISE 2023, the interest and enthusiasm it generated prompted the creation of the SAVe Ambassadors program, which today includes industry leaders from a growing number of countries, including Canada, Mexico, Colombia, and Brazil.

Among its activities at ISE 2024, SAVe will host a SAVe Ambassador event, provide short overview presentations highlighting its efforts to advance sustainability in pro AV, and host a happy hour networking reception in partnership with Edge in Room D1 banquet Room, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, from 4-6 p.m. local time.

Registration for ISE now open.