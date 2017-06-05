SAP Partners With Daktronics For NPP LED Video Displays

SAP Center at San Jose, home of the National Hockey League’s San Jose Sharks in California, has partnered with Daktronics to expand their LED inventory to include Narrow Pixel Pitch (NPP) displays throughout their concourses and new marquee displays outside the venue. The recently completed installation will be impacting audiences throughout 2017 and beyond.



The 17 NPP concourse displays all measure nearly 3.5 feet tall and range from 12 feet wide to 32 feet wide, with one large display spanning nearly 66 feet wide. These displays feature 2.5-millimeter line spacing for extremely close viewing distances for people as close as six feet away from the screen while maintaining crystal clear images and video quality. They will be integrated into the game-day presentation and existing video displays to complement the centerhung, fascia and other signage throughout the venue.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to partner with SAP Center to provide these NPP displays in their concourse,” said Robin Hall, Daktronics regional manager. “This will allow them to further enhance their goals for fan engagement throughout their venue. Connecting with fans while they’re away from their seats has become a vital aspect of the live event experience. SAP Center is the home of the San Jose Sharks, and the arena also hosts many other events, and these displays will allow SAP Center the flexibility to cater their content for each type of event they may be hosting, and reach fans throughout the building.”