Samsung Unveils Largest Onyx Cinema LED Screen at Beijing Capital Cinema

The What: Samsung Electronics unveiled its largest 3D-ready Onyx screen at Capital Cinema located in the Xicheng district in Beijing, China at a grand opening ceremony on Dec. 7. Samsung’s latest 14-meter Onyx Cinema LED screen is now available in the market for movie theaters across the globe.

The What Else: Samsung first launched Onyx in July 2017 with a model measuring roughly 10 meters (33.6 feet) wide. Responding to consumer demand for ultra-large screens and business demand to drive higher profit and ticket sales, Samsung’s new Onyx model stretches 14 meters (46.2 feet) wide. The new Onyx variant is 1.4 times wider and features nearly twice the surface area of the original model, providing movie-goers with an unprecedented immersive, high-end cinema experience.

The display installed at Capital Theater combines 4K resolution, HDR picture quality and peak brightness level of 88fL — nearly six times greater than standard projector technologies. Onyx is also 3D-ready and Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI)-certified, providing the flexibility to display a variety of content types.

The Bottom Line: Samsung Onyx Cinema LED screens accommodate virtually any venue configuration while also delivering unparalleled picture quality, technical performance and reliability beyond that of traditional projector-based operations.

Samsung’s Onyx LED screens have been installed across the world, through partnerships with Pacific Theatres in Los Angeles, and Arena Cinemas’ Sihlcity theater in Zurich, Switzerland.