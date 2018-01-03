Samsung Unveil Thunderbolt 3 QLED Curved Monitor at CES 2018

At CES 2018, Samsung Electronics will debut its new CJ791 monitor, the first curved monitor to feature Intel’s Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. Designed for entertainment and business audiences, the 34-inch CJ791 model aligns single-source power and processing speed with an exceptional picture quality for a comfortable and productive user experience.



Through a single Thunderbolt 3 cable, CJ791 users can link and dock their monitor and laptop without extensive wiring. The Thunderbolt 3 connection provides processing speed of up to 40 Gigabits per second (Gbps) – a rate nearly four times faster than USB alternatives – allowing users to enjoy connectivity across a full ecosystem of docks, displays and peripheral devices including Macs, USB type-C laptops, and other desktop accessories like storage drives or external graphics cards. The Thunderbolt 3 interface also enables the CJ791 to provide up to 85 watts (W) of laptop charging power.



Thunderbolt 3 QLED Curved

“As the pioneer of the curved monitor industry, Samsung continues to seek new ways to refine our displays and exceed consumers’ expectations on heightened performance and presentation,” said Seog-gi Kim, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “The CJ791 aligns Thunderbolt 3 connectivity with our best-in-class curvature and QLED picture quality to captivate and engage users, while also promoting improved organization and productivity. We are thrilled to demonstrate the full capabilities of our innovative new display to CES 2018 attendees.”

The CJ791’s clear, detail-rich design empowers business users to complete a range of tasks more efficiently. A 21:9 aspect ratio provides more screen real estate for multitasking, while a complementary 3440×1440 ultra-wide QHD resolution elevates content and imagery with nearly 2.5 times the pixel density of full HD alternatives. In turn, professionals can view large files, spreadsheets and data tables in a more readable format, and without extensive scrolling or zooming.

Along with the wire-reducing Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, the CJ791’s slim-depth and narrow-bezel design accommodates multi-display setups without sacrificing content consistency or visual appearance. The display’s height-adjustable stand and tilt functionality also empower users to customize positioning and work within their most comfortable viewing parameters.

The display’s QLED presentation technology precisely reflects colors across a 125 percent sRGB spectrum, and creates visual intrigue through deeper blacks, brighter whites and pristine shades. This refinement, coupled with the industry’s sharpest 1,500R curvature and ultra-wide 178-degree viewing angle, gives users a complete view of their surroundings, and ensures full immersion in every scene.