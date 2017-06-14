Samsung TIZEN 3.0SMART Signage Display Portfolio at InfoComm

Samsung Electronics America announced at InfoComm 2017 that its full SMART Signage line-up will be powered by the Tizen 3.0 operating system, the latest version of Samsung’s cross-architecture open source software platform. Samsung will introduce its first Tizen 3.0 displays at the InfoComm 2017 tradeshow, beginning today.



Under the theme “Your Future. On Display,” Samsung’s booth (#2043) at InfoComm will showcase a variety of next-generation signage technologies designed to improve efficiency in customer engagement and operation for transportation, retail, hospitality and corporate environments, among others.

“A key component of our vision for the future of visual display is empowering our partners to deliver compelling content across their network with reduced operational complexity,” said Ron Gazzola, Senior Vice President of B2B IT Sales & Marketing, Samsung Electronics America. “Through the Tizen 3.0 integration, these partners can enjoy easy delivery of smoother, clearer and more secure content without straying from their day-to-day operations. We are excited to demonstrate the endless possibilities of Tizen 3.0, along with our complete line-up of innovative signage solutions, at InfoComm 2017.”

Samsung’s booth will also unveil how the integration of its leading visual display technologies with HARMAN’s Acendo collaboration system creates a more engaging meeting experience. Samsung acquired HARMAN International Industries in March 2017.

Upgraded from the previously-included Tizen 2.4 platform, the Tizen 3.0 platform features a more powerful graphics engine that produces richer and clearer video content compared to its predecessors across a user’s SMART Signage network. This includes faster response, interactions and loading speeds that ensure uninterrupted playback and transitions free of black screens to present messages.

Tizen 3.0 also reduces the time and resources required to deliver higher quality digital signage content for business users. The integrated Knox security platform provides a multi-layered solution that protects the SMART Signage’s systems against external attacks, while also offering security APIs to Tizen developers. This enhanced protection makes it safe to develop and host a range of security-reliant services, including confidential payment and workplace content, within the Tizen 3.0 platform. As a result, all involved stakeholders can centralize operations for a variety of display types, including UHD displays, outdoor signage, touchscreen signage and interactive whiteboards, without needing a separate PC.

InfoComm attendees will be the first to see Samsung’s quantum dot-powered HDR10+ QLED Signage. Backed by the Tizen 3.0 OS, the QLED Signage displays amplify High Dynamic Range (HDR)-quality content at a peak brightness of 1,500 nits with excellent UHD resolution in 55-inch and 65-inch variations. The displays also achieve 100 percent color volume for up to 1 billion different color variations and bring forward subtle details at varying levels of brightness when combined with optimized contrast and a distortion-free picture. The QLED Signage’s universal wide viewing angles also enable businesses to tailor the displays according to their dimensions and needs.

Samsung also will showcase its fine pixel pitch IF Series Direct View LED displays (P1.5, P2.0 and P2.5 models) at InfoComm, offering an ideal combination of superior picture quality and intuitive usability for businesses to rejuvenate the customer engagement experience. The displays combine the company’s leading video processing and picture tuning technologies with LED HDR picture refinement to add clarity and sophistication to featured content. The displays analyze and fine-tune grayscale levels frame-by-frame to optimize contrast and eliminate visual inconsistency via specialized scene adaptation and provide high brightness levels of up to 2,400 nits enabled by dynamic peaking. Also, the IF Series’ dual full-front and rear-side access further drives convenient, quick-turn maintenance without sacrificing a neat and seamless presentation.

By unveiling its new XPB Series LED Signage, Samsung also will invite InfoComm attendees to see first-hand how it has made the conversion from static analog signage to more versatile LED displays easier than ever. Available in four models (P6, P10, P16 and P20), the all-inclusive XPB Series displays offer an all-in-one package and the durable aluminium unibody cabinet structure extends the displays’ shelf life while ensuring a quick, seamless installation even for managers with little to no technical expertise. The XPB Series also simplifies the creation, scheduling and deployment of custom messaging across an entire display network through the embedded Banner Content Management Solution (Banner CMS), which allows users to update content and monitor overall operational performance from any location.