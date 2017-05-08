Samsung Announce Partnership with MirageVision

Global Outdoor Concepts announced a new partnership alliance with Samsung as an authorized reseller.



Global Outdoor Concepts company was established in 2004 to develop a outdoor, weather resistant flat screen television, called MirageVision Outdoor TV. Global Outdoor Concepts utilize name brand TVs coupled with proprietary MirageVision video processor, along with weatherproofing technique, to create outdoor TV.The new partnership allows for incorporation of MirageVision outdoor weatherization process and picture/image enhancement technology throughout Samsung's entire line of leading edge commercial hospitality TVs, digital sign displays, and consumer TVs for the residential "outdoor living" customer to create hi-tech and affordable outdoor TV/display, hospitality/hotel TV and commercial digital sign displays.