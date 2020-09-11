Rutgers surveyed students on remote learning, crafted tips for teachers (EdScoop)

"Researchers at Rutgers University have developed a new resource to help educators redesign their instruction to be more equitable, community-focused and student-centered in a remote world."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Want to create a more meaningful remote experience for students? The best way to begin to better serve their needs is to listen to their perspectives. In the wake of the quick shift to remote learning this spring, there is a good amount of data on what worked and what was lacking from their vantage point — this Rutgers survey is a good place to start.