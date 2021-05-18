Russound Offers New Solution for Light Commercial Audio Installs

The What: Designed to meet the diverse multi-room audio needs of restaurants, retail stores, medical offices, and schools, Russound's versatile new MIXAMP-60 features a wide range of distribution inputs, as well as built-in Bluetooth connectivity, an FM tuner, a USB/SD MP3 player and the ability to connect up to four external sources.

The What Else: Challenged by integrators to create a mixer amplifier that delivered maximum value and versatility to light commercial clients while also being easy to install and service, Russound responded with the MIXAMP-60 and its generous offering of inputs, and particularly Bluetooth capability, to easily accommodate a wide range of future uses.

Top dealers know that future-proofing for clients’ needs is the best way ensure long-term customer satisfaction. To meet those needs and be robust enough to adapt to future needs, the MIXAMP-60 prioritizes flexibility in functionality and in design. In addition to its wide range of audio inputs, the MIXAMP-60 features a 2U rack-mountable form factor with front-facing controls that will allow integrators to install it in just about any environment. These controls include individual and master volume to make installation and use as simple as possible, while the front-panel screen streamlines audio switching.

The Bottom Line: Many light commercial businesses require a comprehensive multi-room audio solution that offers a way to broadcast ambient background music (BGM), address the public, and page staff. With the launch of the MIXAMP-60, Russound addresses those needs with a single, all-in-one solution that can quickly adapt to and accommodate changing audio input requirements. This versatility and ease-of-use is instrumental to the product’s value because it will likely be employed by multiple users throughout the day, each with a different level of comfort with AV hardware.