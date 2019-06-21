Rural students often go unnoticed by colleges. Can virtual counseling put them on the map? (The Hechinger Report)

"Cayanne Korder long believed college would be her ticket out of this rural factory town of about 16,000 people. As far back as middle school, she fantasized about leaving the state to attend an elite university. But she also routinely dismissed that idea as impossible because, she said, 'I wouldn’t know how to make that happen and my family didn’t have the means to do it.'"—Source: The Hechinger Report

WHY THIS MATTERS:

No matter where they are located, most high school students would benefit from career and educational research, as well as test prep and general support. Tech tools, such as videoconferencing platforms, to support virtual counselors might help fill in the troubling gap created by downsizing. Virtual counseling also holds special potential for rural learners. —Eduwire Editors