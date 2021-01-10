RTI Announces New 4K Video-Over-IP Platform

The What: RTI has announced a new video over IP (VIP) platform that allows integrators to distribute 4K UHD video over a 1Gb network switch.

The What Else: At the heart of the RTI Video over IP platform is the VIP-UHD-CTRL Control Module, which combines simplified APEX integration with IR, RS-232, or TCP/IP control, and a wizard-based interface for fast and automated system configuration. Advanced signal management provides independent routing of IR, RS-232, USB/KVM, audio, and video signals, while two RJ45 LAN connections bridge the main and VIP networks to increase performance and eliminate the need for a VLAN. Multiple displays can easily be combined into video walls, up to 16x16, using the video wall function.

With a 60Hz refresh rate and support for 4K resolution, the platform's VIP-UHD-TX transmitter and VIP-UHD-RX receiver provide high-quality video, using visually lossless compression technology to deliver signals up to 328 feet/100 meters. HDCP 2.2 compliance with advanced EDID management eliminates copy-protected black screens when connecting HDMI sources, while built-in scaling lets each screen in a network display its full resolution instead of being limited by the lower resolution of legacy displays. The transmitter and receiver feature analog audio embedding and breakout, and support all known HDMI audio formats, including Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, and DTS-HD Master Audio transmission.

To minimize cable clutter, the VIP-UHD-CTRL, VIP-UHD-TX, and VIP-UHD-RX can be powered by power over Ethernet (PoE), while up to four transmitters or receivers can be mounted using the 2RU RM-4VIP2 rack-mount adaptor shelf, which includes all necessary mounting hardware.

"Our new VIP platform allows integrators to take advantage of existing network infrastructure to cost-effectively distribute crystal-clear video to displays across installations of any size," said Neal Ellsworth, RTI director of AV product management. "We've designed it so that integrators can deliver the benefits of video over IP without the need for a deep understanding of networking or the need to manually assign IP addresses. It's fully integrated into the RTI Integration Designer APEX programming and configuration platform, so all endpoints auto-discover and configure. This saves time on every installation."

The Bottom Line: The system is designed to be capable of being installed in minutes, scaled to a virtually unlimited number of endpoints, and controlled natively within the RTI control environment. For the user, everything in the system is conveniently displayed on an RTI touchpanel, remote, or mobile device with video preview, making it easy to align any source with any display.