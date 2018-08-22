Royal Caribbean International Uses Videotel Digital

Royal Caribbean International cruise lines uses Videotel Digital's PUSH Interactive Digital Signage Solution with the VP71XD Media Player.

"Videotel’s equipment has been a proven solution for many of our immersive entertainment activities. From laser tag to incredible escape rooms, Videotel’s equipment plays a vital role in our everyday operation and seamless delivery of experiences to our guests,” said Jake McDaniel, a consultant of Media & Interactive Technology.

The PUSH Interactive Digital Signage Solution with the VP71XD is used on the Harmony of the Seas cruise ship for the 60-minute Escape the Rubicon experience. Adventure seekers can both solve and escape from interactive puzzles while being “transported to another world and time” as they unravel the mystery of the Rubicon. The immersive experience will be available on the Symphony of the Seas come November of this year.

“When we got the chance to work with such a predominant market leader like Royal Caribbean International we were beyond thrilled to show the efficacy of our products," said Lisa Schneider, Videotel Digital VP of marketing and sales. "We believe in their ability to transform any venue where they’re used. So happy to know this is yet again, on point."

PUSH is an interactive digital signage solution that allows for digital content to continuously auto loop and trigger up to 6 LED push buttons. A single video file or multiple files can be used with the VP71XD industrial digital media player along with an assortment of LED illuminated push buttons in various colors and sizes. Videotel additionally offers custom PUSH interactive solutions with a custom harness for up to 99 buttons.