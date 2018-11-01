AVI-SPL Acquires Interactive Solutions

AVI-SPL has acquired Tennessee-based Interactive Solutions (ISI) and its employees have officially joined AVI-SPL, effective Nov. 1, 2018.

This is the latest acquisition that AVI-SPL has made to enhance its ability to provide organizations of all types with transformative collaboration systems and services that improve their business outcomes and create better work experiences.

ISI is headquartered in Memphis, with another office in Nashville, and began serving customers in 1996. Over the years, the ISI team has focused on the customer experience and a cultural commitment to supporting client business needs throughout a project, and beyond. This dedication produced tremendous growth and positioned them as a market leader as they worked with many of the top enterprises and organizations in Tennessee and the surrounding area.

Together, AVI-SPL and ISI are united in this commitment to customer satisfaction, consistent delivery, and the opportunity to provide clients with a wider array of services with greater reach. Those clients can expect:

Expanded local and global support, with 42 offices across North America, Europe, and the Middle East – as well as channel partners in Asia Pac and Australia – for consistent worldwide delivery

The support of 2,300 dedicated, passionate, and talented employees worldwide

Trusted experience in digitally connected spaces that transform how people work, how organizations operate, and how brands create value

Exceptional expertise to design, build, manage, and provide white-glove support of AV and UC solutions

Award-winning managed services, including four Global Service Operations Centers providing 24/7 coverage, and AVI-SPL’s industry-leading Symphony platform to remotely monitor and manage meeting spaces and devices

AVI-SPL looks forward to building upon its ability to provide the AV and collaboration solutions and services that organizations need to improve their operations.