Roadmap 2024: Nureva

By Cindy Davis
Nancy Knowlton, Chief Executive Officer at Nureva, shares exclusive insight into the company's 2024 roadmap.

NANCY KNOWLTON Chief Executive Officer
AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Thought Leader: Nancy Knowlton, Chief Executive Officer at Nureva

As we listen to our customers, they talk about their struggles in adapting to the messy realities of returning to in-person working and learning. They don’t want to lose the flexibility and quality-of-experience gains they’ve made in the past few years.

Many of our customers are now focusing on moving from a “continuity” to a “quality” mindset—in many cases replacing hastily selected and installed stopgap solutions; ensuring their large meeting rooms and higher education classrooms can support a variety of use cases, layouts, and configurations; and handling the challenge of large rooms needing to do more than they did in the past—all while IT managers have shrinking teams and budgets with which to work. 

With our second-generation products now fully certified for large and extra-large Microsoft Teams Rooms, we’ll continue to focus on big-room audio experiences and enhancements to Microphone Mist technology algorithms, including via AI." —Nancy Knowlton, Chief Executive Officer at Nureva

Nureva’s 2024 roadmap is focused on delivering large-room audio solutions that support the much-needed quality of experience—with maximum adaptability and flexibility but without the complexity. Nureva audio solutions ensure that a room can be set up once and have the intelligence to adapt (auto-calibrate) to changes in layouts and use cases. 

With our second-generation products now fully certified for large and extra-large Microsoft Teams Rooms, we’ll continue to focus on big-room audio experiences and enhancements to Microphone Mist technology algorithms, including via AI. Another key area will be sound location data and new camera zone functionality to support simple multi-camera solutions for larger spaces. We’ll continue to work with camera companies like AVer, Lumens, and PTZOptics that have used our sound location API to create camera tracking and switching solutions. 

Finally, we’ll continue to simplify the setup, installation, and manageability of our solutions with new features in Nureva Console and the creation of assistive tools and apps.

