Roadmap 2024: Lawo

Chris Scheck, Head of Marketing Content at Lawo, shares exclusive insight into the company's 2024 roadmap.

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

When budgets stop growing, purchasing too much hardware dents your cash flow and will be frowned upon internally if new acquisitions sit idle for most of the time. Of course, users can rent hardware they only need sporadically, provided it is available as and when they need it. Until further notice, the public cloud is unlikely to become the tool of choice: latency issues turn live workflows into nightmares; you need a (reliable) network connection that may not be available; and whilst getting content into the public cloud for processing is comparatively affordable, getting it out again tends to be cost-prohibitive.

Lawo’s mission for 2024 is to solve the conundrum in a user-centric way. A HOME Apps software-based infrastructure provides maximum flexibility because it can run exactly where operators need it: on-site, in a central data center, in the public cloud, or a combination of all three. Anything outside the public cloud runs on standard servers that users can purchase directly from a trusted manufacturer.

Server-based compute power is function agnostic and offers elastic allocation of processing tasks to pooled compute resources. The net result is a significantly higher utilization of the hardware. Plus, processing functionality can be licensed à la carte, so that users no longer need to pay for bundled functions they don’t need. Microservice-based agility means that each app incarnation can be usage-specific. 

Support different protocols, such as ST2110, SRT, and NDI, as well as compression formats (JPEG XS, H.26x, NDI, et cetera) baked in. This flexible offering is complemented with a commercial model that puts users first. Purchase perpetual licenses if you are uncomfortable with not really owning the software, or take out function-agnostic subscriptions based on credits that can be freely allocated to any—present and future—app functionality and add on in any way you see fit.

