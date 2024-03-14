Roadmap 2024: AtlasIED

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Thought Leader: Gina Sansivero, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at AtlasIED

With 2023 behind us, the work we accomplished last year has set the stage for an extraordinary year ahead. As an audio and communications technology solutions manufacturer, we design products that help customers solve their most complicated challenges, providing safety or bringing delight to their businesses and venues. With an already expansive portfolio serving many markets, in 2024, we'll continue to expand our loudspeaker lineup with more premium-tier offerings, building upon the foundation of quality and reliability built over the more than 85 years AtlasIED has been in business.

One key area of focus for our product teams in 2024 is to continue to innovate and provide value to customers who already own our products." —Gina Sansivero, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at AtlasIED

In 2023, we announced a partnership with Fyne Audio that helped us offer customers a new premium line of point-source loudspeakers. At ISE 2024 in Barcelona, we announced a significant equity stake in German loudspeaker manufacturer Aimline. Through the investment, we've introduced a new line of column loudspeakers, including digitally steerable and passive models. Both investments allow us to offer excellent-quality loudspeakers for various applications and broaden our offerings for customers who need greater variety. In addition, you’ll see more strategic partnerships from AtlasIED this year that will support the growth of our security-focused mass communications solutions.

In addition to hardware, AtlasIED designs and manufactures multiple software-based audio platform solutions. One key area of focus for our product teams in 2024 is to continue to innovate and provide value to customers who already own our products. Through our software-based platforms, such as Atmosphere, customers with these systems will receive new features through free software updates to extend the functionality and usable product lifespan.

We're excited to continue to delight our customers, and to show how our premium loudspeakers help make a difference in retail, hospitality, corporate, entertainment, education, and transportation. Here's to growth, partnerships, and enriching the customer experience in 2024.