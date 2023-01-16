Road to ISE 2023: Userful Bolsters AV-over-IP Platform

Userful Corporation (opens in new tab) has introduced a new set of advanced operator workstation capabilities for its software-defined AV-over-IP platform. The features, called uConduct, are part of the next-generation Diamond Decisions operations center application—providing advanced situational awareness and critical decision making, while empowering proactive communication and response times.

The Userful Diamond Decisions application provides an intuitive interface for operators to present, manage, and distribute content, information, and data within mission-critical operations centers.

[AVoIP Standards: The Fight to Get It Right] (opens in new tab)

By leveraging IT protocols within its software PaaS, Diamond Decisions plus uConduct enables a first of its kind advanced operator workstation solution by combining soft-KVM functionality, virtual video walls, real-time control of multiple sources, and customized interactive layouts directly from the operator workstation.

Unlike other soft-KVM solutions requiring separate or proprietary hardware to support web sources, uConduct is able to directly manage any web source configured and hosted within the Userful platform.

“Userful continues to evolve and enhance its platform to deliver best-in-class modernized AV solutions for enterprise IT departments to deploy over traditional IP networks,” said Userful's vice president of product marketing, Shane Vega. “Our uConduct multiviewer soft-KVM solution offers unparalleled power and flexibility for IT teams to securely manage their IoT infrastructure. Combined with our leading videowall capabilities, our solution grows even stronger.”

[Everything You Need for ISE 2023: The AV Network ISE 2023 News Hub] (opens in new tab)

uConduct is the latest innovation for Userful’s next-generation platform, offering operators local visibility and control of multiple simultaneous sources and virtual video wall management. uConduct expands upon the interactive viewer soft-KVM functionality currently available on its platform to offer Diamond Decisions customers unique features beyond keyboard and mouse controls.

Userful will demonstrate and discuss the latest innovations for its next-generation platform through private meetings at ISE 2023 in Barcelona, Jan. 31- Feb. 3, 2023.