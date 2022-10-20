Userful Adds New CRO, Signals Acceleration of Growth Strategy

Userful has welcomed Jay Phillips as the company’s new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Phillips brings over 20 years of IT sales experience with valuable insights on virtualization, cloud computing, enterprise storage, and new technologies. Prior to joining Userful, he was the CRO at Zepl (acquired by DataRobot), senior sales leader at AWS, vice president of global sales at AccelOps, vice president of global sales at Fusion-io, (acquired by SanDisk), vice president of global sales for IO Turbine (acquired by Fusion-io), and was a director at Dell EMC via Dell’s acquisition of EqualLogic where he was regional vice president of sales.

Phillips’ previous experience includes helping IT leaders embrace storage service migration, mitigation of issues around virtualization and deployment of applications and services to be managed in the public cloud, and to make their services accessible across the enterprise.

“Jay’s deep understanding of IT leadership challenges and extensive experience introducing new classes of service to IT organizations makes him ideally suited for this role,” said John Marshall, CEO of Userful. “I’m delighted to have Jay lead our go-to-market strategies to drive accelerated company growth.”

“CIOs increasingly recognize the challenges they face with legacy, fragmented AV solutions and are seeking scalable cloud-based services to achieve their internal and external communication objectives,” said Phillips. “I’m excited to make these service offerings accessible to every enterprise by building strong partnerships with IT integrators worldwide—introducing them to lucrative new revenue streams and world-class partnership opportunities.”

Phillips joins a management team that includes Amy Wang, CFO, who helped build Shareworks Solium into one of Canada’s first billion dollar companies; Robert Huijsman, COO, who helped build iPass into a known Wi-Fi service provider, and Kashif Altaf, vice president engineering, who was recently recognized by Best Startup Canada as one of Alberta's top six leaders in the enterprise software space.