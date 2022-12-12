Road to ISE 2023: Barix to Introduce Next-Gen Audio-over-IP Device

Barix (opens in new tab) is set to head to ISE 2023 with a new Annuncicom audio-over-IP device developed for networked intercom and paging applications with elevated security standards. Part of the company’s growing family of IPAC IP audio products, the Annuncicom MPI400 provides a versatile and futureproof hardware and software platform that meets modern IT security requirements, is compatible with Microsoft Teams, and is adaptable to individual customer needs across a variety of audio environments.

The Annuncicom MPI400 can serve as a robust IP intercom and paging end point or as a gateway between IP and legacy systems, microphone/speakers, or an amplifier. It is deployable within an InfomaCast or Syn-Apps architecture for emergency mass notification systems, and meets the latest requirements for secure SIP (Session Initiation Protocol) integration with VoIP telephone systems. These features make the Annuncicom MPI400 ideal for secure communications within schools, factories, transportation centers and corporate office buildings.

The Annuncicom MPI400 is also the first Barix Annuncicom device to support the OPUS codec, offering higher quality audio for SIP voice transmission as well as background music streams. With five priority settings, customers can configure the device to switch between audio sources when supporting multiple applications. That not only enhances versatility for users but reduces equipment costs by removing the need for an audio matrix switcher.

“Annuncicom devices have served paging, intercom and background music applications for nearly three decades across a wide array of business verticals worldwide,” said Reto Brader, CEO, Barix. “Our latest IPAC product firmware strengthens security for the most stringent IT environments, following the latest standards for HTTPS, Secure RTP (SRTP), Secure SIP (SIPS) and more. The same firmware ensures broad open interoperability across AES67, Dante and leading mass notification networks, and overall represents Barix’s spirit of innovation and flexibility for both LAN and WAN-based Audio over IP networking.”

That interoperability spirit expands into the Microsoft Teams universe, which Barix will announce in greater detail closer to ISE. However, the Annuncicom MPI400 can support bidirectional calls and trigger relays through Teams for door or siren activations, for example.

The PoE-powered Annuncicom MPI400 feature set also includes contact closure inputs, relay outputs, and line and mic/speaker support. Its two dry contact closure inputs are expandable to USB to establish a connection or select a delivery target, while low voltage replay outputs can activate amplifiers when SIP calls are received. These benefits also make the device ideal for door intercom stations and help points, for example. With two microphone inputs and IP connectivity to speaker systems, the Annuncicom MPI400 is also suitable for everyday paging needs in schools and retail environments, as well as IP audio surveillance in very sensitive environments including casinos.

Now shipping, Barix will publicly debut the Annuncicom MPI400 device at ISE 2023, which takes place from January 31-February 3 at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via in Spain. Barix exhibits at Stand 7B150.