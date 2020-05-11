Riedel Launches Range of New MediorNet Hardware and Software Devices

The What: Riedel Communications has expanded its MediorNet family of video networking devices with 13 new hardware devices and nine new software apps.

The What Else: The first new hardware innovation unveiled by Riedel is MediorNet MicroN UHD, big brother to the MicroN media distribution and processing device. Building on Riedel's distributed and software-defined concept, this new node adds more bandwidth, more I/O, higher resolutions, and more processing power to the MediorNet platform.

Related: Riedel Communications Acquires IP Video Processing Company Embrionix

Close collaboration between product management and engineering teams from Riedel headquarters and Riedel Montreal, formerly known as Embrionix, also brought forth the MediorNet MuoN, VirtU, and FusioN product series. Based on ultra-dense SFP technologies, these new processing modules and processing hubs complement the MediorNet signal interfaces and core switches and round out the Riedel video portfolio with full-IP solutions.

"Since Embrionix joined the Riedel family late last year, we have worked relentlessly to integrate their powerful technologies into our video solutions portfolio,” said Thomas Riedel, founder and CEO, Riedel Communications. “Months of hard work now culminate in this flexible and powerful range of products that is set to revolutionize signal distribution and processing in the broadcast and event markets. We are really proud of what we have achieved as a team, and we are happy to present our common vision for the future of video networks with the MuoN, VirtU, and FusioN series."

At the heart of the new MediorNet products lies the MuoN SFP technology. MuoN SFPs are pluggable gateway and processing devices delivered in a uniquely compact form factor that can be used inside VirtU frames or commercial off-the-shelf IP switches. The software-defined MuoN hardware is available with a range of different input and output configurations, including BNC, fiber, or HDMI, and can be configured with a variety of different apps. A simple change of the software license turns the device into an up/down/cross-converter, a JPEG-2000/XS encoder or decoder, an audio router, or even a multiviewer.

Riedel's portfolio of distributed video network devices is further enhanced by the VirtU and FusioN product series. Featuring high density, the VirtU IP core infrastructure platform can host a large array of Riedel MuoN SFP processors in 1 RU and can be used both as a bulk gateway and as a high-density processing unit. Similarly, FusioN is a series of compact, standalone I/O and processing devices that are configurable with a range of software apps. Due to their small form factor and low power consumption, the FusioN devices can be placed close to signal sources or destinations, creating efficiencies in any production environment.

"These versatile new devices are united by two key qualities that have driven our philosophy for media infrastructures since the beginning: they‘re distributed, and they're software-defined," said Jan Eveleens, director business development, Riedel Communications. "With these new solutions serving a wide range of different functions and applications, we now have a stronger roadmap into the IP world and an even more comprehensive migration strategy for customers."

Alongside new software-defined hardware platforms, Riedel has also launched a range of brand-new apps for up/down/cross-conversion, encoding/decoding, audio routing, and multiviewing, as well as a series of IP gateway apps.

The Bottom Line: The MediorNet product line is designed to meet the distributed routing, processing, and multiviewing requirements of today's SDI, IP, and hybrid production environments.