RGB Spectrum Adds W4000 Video Wall Processor to Zio AV-over-IP Platform

The What: RGB Spectrum has announced the addition of the W4000 video wall processor to the Zio AV-over-IP platform.

The What Else: The W4000 video wall processor fully supports both baseband video sources (HDMI, DisplayPort, SDI) and AV-over-IP video sources (H.264) for in-room and enterprise-wide video distribution. The W4000 simplifies complex visualization by simultaneously displaying multiple high-quality video sources onto any size video wall with up to 64 displays.

“We’re delighted to further expand our industry leading Zio AV-over-IP platform with the W4000 video wall processor,” said Bob Marcus, CEO at RGB Spectrum. “We’ve worked closely with our customers to create the W4000, optimized to address both standalone video walls and enterprise-wide visual collaboration.”

The Bottom Line: The W4000 is the latest addition to RGB Spectrum’s Zio AV-over-IP platform, a suite of hardware and software products optimized for enterprise-class video distribution. Zio distributes video from baseband and IP sources across LANs, WANs, and to mobile devices. Integration with Zio enables the W4000 and other video sources across the enterprise to be managed through a common browser-based interface. According to the company, the W4000 is the first full-function video wall processor fully integrated with an enterprise-class AV-over-IP distribution platform.