RF Venue Unveils Two New Products—Here's What You Need to Know

RF Venue has introduced a new next-generation antenna combiner for wireless in-ear monitor (IEM) system transmitters and antenna and power distribution system for any brand or model wireless microphone systems. Here's what you need to know about each.

[Check Out Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland's 134-Foot-Long LED Upgrade]

Meet the Next-Gen DISTRO5 HDR for Wireless Microphones

(Image credit: RF Venue)

RF Venue has introduced the DISTRO5 HDR, its next-generation and highest-performance antenna and power distribution system for any brand or model wireless microphone system. The DISTRO5 HDR uses low-noise figure amplifiers and a superior gain structure to deliver high dynamic range (HDR) across the wireless microphone spectrum.

“Our HDR series of products,” says RF Venue chief innovation officer, Chris Regan, “set a new standard of performance with higher channel counts in less rack space for the best value in wireless audio.” Designed and built to advanced standards in RF Venue’s U.S. facility, the DISTRO5 HDR delivers buffered antenna signals to up to five channels of wireless mic receivers from a compact half-rack footprint and allows up to nine channels in a 1RU space from a pair of cascaded DISTRO5 HDRs. Multiple DISTRO5 HDR units can be cascaded together for higher channel counts.

The DISTRO5 HDR is a highly capable power distribution system for wireless microphone receivers or other 12V DC rack equipment. The available Octopus power cable uses the DISTRO5’s robust internal power supply to provide up to 5 amps of DC current to power devices, eliminate wall warts and save rack space. The DISTRO5 HDR also features a 12V DC power input for battery-powered operation for mobile sound cart applications.

[Son of In-Ceiling Speakers: More Products for Your Consideration]

Introducing the COMBINE6 HDR IEM Transmitter Combiner

(Image credit: RF Venue)

The COMBINE6 HDR is RF Venue's next-generation antenna combiner for wireless in-ear monitor (IEM) system transmitters. The advanced-design HDR series delivers higher performance and more channels in less rack space for the best value in wireless audio.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For performers, sound engineers and even the audience, wireless IEMs can solve a range of live sound challenges, but dropouts and interference can turn wireless IEMs into a nightmare problem on their own. The culprits are typically antenna farms, where multiple IEM transmitters can create a chaotic mess of signals with accompanying intermodulation distortion and excess noise.

The COMBINE6 HDR is a compact, half-rack unit that can combine up to six IEM transmitter signals into one to feed via a single external antenna, ending the nightmare. With an innovative passive expansion circuit built-in, COMBINE6 HDR easily connects to a second unit for an amazing total of 12 IEM channels in a single rack unit (1RU).

Whether installed in churches or used by bands with flypacks on the road, COMBINE6 HDR delivers big RF performance in a compact package. Testing against rigorous standards, COMBINE6 HDR is proven to reduce noise caused by intermodulation distortion and even enhances the performance of wireless mics sharing the same RF spectrum as IEMs.