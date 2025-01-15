RF Venue Releases IP-Rated, Circularly Polarized CP Stage Antenna

In response to the changing demands of wireless audio installations, RF Venue has unveiled it CP Stage antenna. Housed in a durable, low-profile enclosure, the CP Stage easily mounts to microphone stands, making it perfect for touring bands and fly packs. Its IP-rated weather resistance also suits fixed outdoor installations when wall mounted.

“Traditional ‘paddle’ antennas are no longer sufficient for today’s demanding wireless audio applications,” explained Chris Regan, chief innovation officer at RF Venue. “The CP Stage builds on the success of our renowned CP Beam helical and CP Architectural installation antenna in an IP-rated and rugged yet affordable design. It's ideal for wireless IEMs and, as a diversity pair, excels at capturing wireless microphone signals, rain or shine, night after night.”

Circularly polarized or “CP” antennas have been the go-to choice of monitor engineers and RF pros for many years, with RF Venue’s CP Beam antenna being a staple on tours worldwide. Unlike the single-plane orientation of common “paddle” or “fin” antennas, CP antennas transmit and receive signals in a 360-degree or “corkscrew”-like pattern, eliminating issues with the orientation of wireless IEM bodypack receiving antennas and handheld microphone transmitters, regardless of how a performer moves and changes position on stage. And with its 470 to 928 MHz operating range, CP Stage delivers reliable performance across global frequencies in a compact 10x12x1-inch footprint with a matte black finish that is easy to conceal on stage.

“The CP Stage is a very good solution,” said RF specialist Alejandro Peralta Almaguer of LiveS, who field tested the first CP Stage antenna in Latin America on wireless IEMs at concerts in Tijuana and Mexico City. “It’s a beautiful antenna, the price is also attractive, and the behavior of the antenna in the field is very, very good. The CP Stage will be hugely successful.”