Retaining Non-Traditional Students with a High-Touch, High-Tech Experience (The EvoLLLution)

"If student enrollment rates are declining, the issue may lie right in front of you—the student experience. Today’s learners are looking for that Amazon experience that provides a seamless search and checkout when finding the right courses for them. With their busy lifestyles, they don’t want to jump over multiple hurdles to get to where they need to go."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Institutions looking to boost retention and increase enrollment must not overlook the importance of the student experience, especially in a time of disruption. Read how to streamline operations to keep students engaged and on the path to success.