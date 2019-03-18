Report: 5 models for how colleges can rethink credentials (Education Dive)

"With students growing reluctant to take on debt and employers focusing their hiring requirements, colleges are seeking ways to measure relevant technical and soft skills and expand their offerings beyond traditional two- and four-year degrees, explains a new report from the nonprofit Education Design Lab (EDL)."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The credentialing movement has been gaining momentum as non-traditional students have become the norm. Read how alternative forms of delivery can better incorporate these learner's needs via flexible pathways and building the skills that employers want.