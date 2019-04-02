Renewed Vision Updates Flagship Live Production Software for NAB 2019

The PVP 3.3 release retains all enhancements in the previous 3.2 software, including synchronization, control, and management functions, along with increases in I/O signal density, simultaneous 4K/1080p playback from the same workstation, and NDI support for IP-networked environments.

The What: At NAB 2019, Renewed Vision will debut live production enhancements for two of its flagship applications, PVP and ProPresenter Scoreboard, serving a broad global customer base across the broadcast, sports, and commercial AV markets. Renewed Vision will demonstrate both systems at its new South Lower Hall booth location (SL7427).

The What Else: Renewed Vision continues to enhance its PVP3 multi-screen media server, video processor, and screen control solution for live production environments with the release of PVP 3.3. Available for download in early April at the company’s website, the PVP 3.3 release now supports:

“Key and fill” capability for SDI outputs

Video input crosspoints

Per-layer content masking

Custom content cropping

Video input crosspoint capability is of particular interest in dynamic live production environments, by allowing users to reference an input slot on cues. “With this important update, our customers can quickly make any changes to an input slot, with automatic updates to cues that reference the input action,” said Brad Weston, president, Renewed Vision. “We are also excited about our per-layer content masking, which allows our customers to apply dynamic alpha effects to video by binding two layers together.”

Users will also now be able to review entire outputs on external displays via expanded preview capabilities. The PVP 3.3 release retains all enhancements in the previous 3.2 software, including synchronization, control, and management functions, along with increases in I/O signal density, simultaneous 4K/1080p playback from the same workstation, and NDI support for IP-networked environments.

First introduced in 2016, ProPresenter Scoreboard is a multi-sport score presentation software platform used widely in high school, college and professional sports, as well as youth league organizations. Multiple, independently controlled areas of the screen integrate scores, live video feeds, pre-recorded video, targeted advertisements, player profiles, dynamic statistics, externally sourced data, and more into immersive visual productions that enrich storytelling, engage fans, and drive revenue.

Renewed Vision will unveil the following new ProPresenter Scoreboard enhancements at NAB:

Custom scoring logic, clocks and timers to create scoreboards for user-defined sports

Display multiple matches on the same output

Live StatCrew and MLB data support

User interface enhancements to accelerate live production workflows

“Scoreboard can now support three or more wrestling matches on the same scoreboard, for example—all of which can be controlled independently over the same output through a browser-based, remote control system,” Weston said. “It’s just one way we continue to make life easier for our customers, and will allow them to show more content than before without complicating the workflow.”

The Bottom Line: Building on Renewed Vision’s 18-year experience in working on live events, fixed installations, and video-based sets, PVP3 has been designed to power any production with video displays of any type, size, and resolution. ProPresenter Scoreboard combines Renewed Vision’s visually rich outputs with robust features and tailored user interfaces purpose-built for driving advertising-enriched, video-based LED scoreboards.

PVP 3.3 and the enhanced ProPresenter Scoreboard are available immediately.