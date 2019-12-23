Registration Opens for the New AES Worship Sound Academy

The Audio Engineering Society has opened registration for the new AES Worship Sound Academy, set to take place March 10 – 11, 2020, at the Johnson Center on the campus of Belmont University in Nashville, TN. Offering technical presentations covering core audio topics and practical, actionable advice, the AES Worship Sound Academy will bring together experts in worship sound and related fields for two packed days of experiential sessions.

The Academy program will address the special needs of technical worship ministry teams, designed to expand their knowledge, build their confidence, and deliver tips and techniques that they will be eager to apply. Manufacturer and service provider partners will be on hand to lend their expertise and demonstrate products in the Academy’s exhibition space.

The first-ever AES Worship Sound Academy, produced in collaboration with the AES Nashville Section and Belmont University, will cover topics such as mixing FOH and monitors, personal monitoring, miking, wireless systems, streaming, podcasting, recording, acoustics, system optimization, and more.

Whether providing sound reinforcement for a startup congregation, or for the most advanced, purpose-built house-of-worship facility, the AES Worship Sound Academy provides tech team members a chance to listen, learn, and connect with industry professionals and with peers that share their challenges and goals.

Early Bird online registration for the AES Worship Sound Academy is open through January 31 at a special rate of $150 (includes lunch both days) at www.aesworship.com.