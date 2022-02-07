Register Today for AVN2

What’s next for Pro AV? Find the answers at AVN2, a free, one-day virtual experience from AV Network and AVNation on Tuesday, April 5.

Tim Albright (Image credit: AVNation)

The program begins with AVNation Media’s Tim Albright, who will host a fireside chat on the “State of the Supply Chains.” Later in the day, AV Technology’s Cindy Davis will lead the “Supply Chain Roundtable,” as industry experts consider the current issues and discuss solutions.

Cindy Davis (Image credit: Future)

Albright will also lead “Better Business Practices for Pro AV,” a look at how companies trying to recover from the last two years can succeed over the next two years. Plus, Mark J. Pescatore from Systems Contractor News will host “Improving the User Experience,” which will explore design success stories…and failures.

Mark J. Pescatore (Image credit: Future)

Other sessions throughout the day will address cloud technology, distance learning, digital signage content management, audio installations, and more. AVN2 will bring the Pro AV community together through advanced virtual networking and an exhibit hall packed with the technologies you need to do your job today and tomorrow.

AVN2 is for professionals working across the Pro AV ecosystems, including integrators, consultants, technology and IT managers and vice presidents, audio visual integrators, installers, architects, technology design practitioners, CIOs, CTOs, and all staff involved in Pro AV technology decisions.

Why Attend AVN2?

• Learn about Pro AV/IT technologies from leading experts.

• Connect with the most important Pro AV brands and network with more than 1,000 industry professionals.

• Earn AVIXA Rus for CTS, CTS-D, and CTS-I holders.

For free registration and more information, click here.